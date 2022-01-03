Intel Corp Buys Shares of 8,040,721 Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Intel Corp bought a new stake in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,040,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,739,000. Kaltura accounts for about 11.3% of Intel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intel Corp owned 0.06% of Kaltura as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura Inc has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

