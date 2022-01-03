International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.25. International Seaways shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1,096 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 40.8% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $7,244,000.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

