International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.25. International Seaways shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1,096 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $784.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 40.8% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $7,244,000.
About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.