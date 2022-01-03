Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 960,675 shares.The stock last traded at $25.81 and had previously closed at $25.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

