Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.4%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 6,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 446,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.