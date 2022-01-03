iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.88 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

