iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lifted by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,386 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 8.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

