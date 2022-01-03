iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.32. 7,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $51.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

