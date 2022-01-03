iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

