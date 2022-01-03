iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

