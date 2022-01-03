iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.72

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 6911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 52,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

