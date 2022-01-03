iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $73,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

