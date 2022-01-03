iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $50.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

