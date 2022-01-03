iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 3,520.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of EEMA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.676 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,083,000.

