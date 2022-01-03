iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 3,520.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of EEMA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $100.35.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.676 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
