iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $100.88.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.054 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
