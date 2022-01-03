iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.054 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDG. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

