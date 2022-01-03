iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 221,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,502,720 shares.The stock last traded at $66.83 and had previously closed at $66.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.