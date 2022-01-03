iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 9.9% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.58. The stock had a trading volume of 539,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,382,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

