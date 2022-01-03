iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

