iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Argent Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

