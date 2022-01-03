iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $156.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $125.25 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

