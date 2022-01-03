iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

