Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 10,326 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BKE opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.