Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000.

PWV stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

