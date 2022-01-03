Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 160 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $619.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.14 and a twelve month high of $630.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

