Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1,300.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

