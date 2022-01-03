Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $18,082,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $52,403,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

