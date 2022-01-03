John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 89,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 40.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 216,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,630,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

