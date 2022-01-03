John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Up 715.8% in December

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 715.8% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

