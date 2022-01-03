JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

