JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,232,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $201,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $159.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

