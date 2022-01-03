JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 394,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69,287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.06 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.04.

