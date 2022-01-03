K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.20.

TSE:KBL opened at C$34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$33.36 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The company has a market cap of C$365.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.83.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

