Kadant Inc. (KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 3rd

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

KAI opened at $230.48 on Monday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.66. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $332,291.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,642,247. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 21.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 61.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

