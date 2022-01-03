KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of KB Home worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KB Home by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.