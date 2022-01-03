Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $170,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.