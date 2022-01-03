Keybank National Association OH Has $444.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $444,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60.

