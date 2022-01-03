Keybank National Association OH Has $80.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $80,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $81.02 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.