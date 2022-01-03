Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $92,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

