Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Financial Analysis

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out -92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cenovus Energy pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Cenovus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 9.12 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -8.52 Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 2.44 -$1.78 billion $0.28 43.86

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Cenovus Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.95%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $17.85, indicating a potential upside of 45.33%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31% Cenovus Energy 2.29% 2.17% 0.97%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Cenovus Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.