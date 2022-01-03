Kin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.39 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $129.99 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00196944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00238386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.03 or 0.08076023 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,674,719,751,225 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.