Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in December

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingspan Group stock remained flat at $$117.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

