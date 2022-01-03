Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in December

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNRRY traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $24.81. 28,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,537. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

