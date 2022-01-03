Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $284.94 or 0.00618298 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $70.37 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.49 or 0.08068751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,079.31 or 0.99987411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

