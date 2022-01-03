Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 3315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $979.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.