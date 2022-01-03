Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 557,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,226,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 237,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 996,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 59,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 51,736 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA remained flat at $$8.38 during trading on Monday. 1,235,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

