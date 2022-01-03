Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

LBTYA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 75,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

