Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.47 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.