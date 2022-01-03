Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,950 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 456,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,711,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

