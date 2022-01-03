Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Cigna by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,155,000 after purchasing an additional 351,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Shares of CI opened at $229.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

