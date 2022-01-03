Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTHR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $215.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.53. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $217.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

