Lincoln National Corp Purchases 690 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

TWLO stock opened at $263.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.96 and its 200-day moving average is $334.97.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock worth $20,019,771. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

